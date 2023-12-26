Monsieur Spade season 1 trailer: Prepare for Clive Owen mystery

Just in case A Murder at the End of the World had you craving more Clive Owen, can we present Monsieur Spade to you now?

Starting on Sunday, January 14, you are going to have a chance to see this show premiere on AMC, AMC+, and also Acorn TV. It is going to be one that draws a lot of inspiration from The Maltese Falcon, and it also features a rather fascinating mystery that features the title character in a very different part of the world. However, a mystery is going to surface that engulfs his life, and introduces a ton of new challenges at the same time.

Want to know a little bit more? Then go ahead and check out the full synopsis below:

Monsieur Spade centers around the infamous protagonist of American writer Dashiell Hammett’s 1930 classic novel The Maltese Falcon. The year is 1963, and the legendary Detective Sam Spade (Owen) is enjoying his retirement in the South of France. By contrast to his days as a private eye in San Francisco, Spade’s life in Bozouls is peaceful and quiet. But the rumored return of his old adversary will change everything. Six beloved nuns have been brutally murdered at the local convent. As the town grieves, secrets emerge, and new leads are established. Spade learns that the murders are somehow connected to a mysterious child who is believed to possess great powers.

If this is not enough for you at present, we suggest that you also check out the full trailer over at the link here — we certainly think that it also helps to set the stage further for what else is coming, and what the show overall will look like. Ironically, this is the second major show at AMC that is set in France — remember, we also have The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon set there.

