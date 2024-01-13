NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 7 promo: A ticking clock

We know entering NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 7 that it is the penultimate story of the season. The finale is right around the corner! We do tend to think that things are going to be getting more and more intense as time goes along.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a short look at what lies ahead here. So, what’s the focus going to be here? That’s rather simple: A bunker where a lot of notable characters are trapped! The situation that they are finding themselves in right now is rather dangerous, and for a number of different reason. They don’t have a lot of time to get out of this situation — but at least they have Mackey on their side! Isn’t that good for something? We tend to at least think so.

One of the most things that we’re most excited to see moving forward is just how resourceful a lot of these characters are in getting out of this situation. Let’s be honest here — we don’t think that we’re gearing up for some sort of situation where a lot of characters are going to be killed off left and right. What would the show be without some of their regulars? Maybe we are mildly worried about that, but we are more curious to simply learn how the team evolves and handles this situation. These are skills that they could further use as the story moves along!

We don’t think that the events of episode 7 are necessarily going to be connected to the finale. Still, we think that each episode matters a lot, and is also a part of a much bigger puzzle.

Beyond this episode…

Can we hope for a season 2 renewal? We sure hope so! The ratings seem to be there, and that is something to be excited about.

