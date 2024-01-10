NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Trapped in a bunker!

Next week on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 7, and there is SO much to say in advance. Where should we start?

Well, first and foremost, it is worth noting that “Bunker Down” is going to be the penultimate episode of the season. Whatever happens here is going to carry over into the big finale, which is slated to air the following week on January 23. While the two stories may not be fully intertwined, you never know if there could at least be some thematic connections.

If nothing else, we can at least say that there is a ton of danger ahead for a lot of people as they get stuck within an underground bunker. That’s hardly ideal, but it could lead to a lot of interesting conversations within close quarters.

Below, you can take a look at the full NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 7 synopsis with other insight all about what is coming up:

“Bunker Down” – When a U.S. Navy researcher is found dead at a glitzy tech launch in a secret underground bunker, part of the team heads over to investigate, only to find themselves trapped inside with limited oxygen when the bunker fails to open, on the CBS Original series NCIS: SYDNEY, Tuesday, Jan. 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Before this episode airs…

Can we at least get some sort of news about a season 2 renewal? Is that too much to ask for? We certainly hope not, especially since there is a lot of further story that we’d like to see told here.

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 7?

