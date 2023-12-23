NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 8: First finale details!

For those of you who are not presently aware, the NCIS: Sydney season 1 finale is going to air on Tuesday, January 23 — want to learn more?

First and foremost, we do understand if there are people out there bemoaning the fact that this show is only giving us eight episodes for its first season. Just remember this — originally, this was a show that was only meant to be streaming! It was designed with that in mind, as streaming shows often have short orders. The same goes for those that are produced internationally.

With all of this being said, we absolutely do know already that there’s hope for a season 2 and if that renewal comes, there could be more episodes. We also know that the final episode of this season is going to be the most intense one we’ve had a chance to see so far. The stakes are higher than ever!

Want to know more? Then take a look at the finale synopsis:

“Blonde Ambition” – When JD’s (Todd Lasance) son is kidnapped by an international assassin in exchange for a wanted criminal in NCIS custody, the team frantically tries to get his son back safely without trading in a criminal, on the first season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS: SYDNEY, Tuesday, Jan. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Don’t be shocked if there is at least a minor cliffhanger here, if not a major one. With this being an NCIS franchise show, we tend to think that everyone was hopeful at the time this was written that there’d be a season 2 and with that, a chance to pay everything off.

