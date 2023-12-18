NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 6 spoilers: A look at ‘Extraction’

As many of you may unfortunately be aware at the moment, there is no new episode of NCIS: Sydney on CBS this week. Instead, the plan is to make you wait until Tuesday, January 9 and from there, the home stretch until the finale will begin! This is not a super-long season, with there only being eight episodes from start to finish.

So why is that? Well, consider it a trial run! Paramount wanted to know that the series was going to work before investing more money and time into it. At this point, we are at least happy to know that the ratings have been pretty great, and we are confident that a season 2 renewal will be coming before too long.

Let’s not get too much more ahead of ourselves now. Instead, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 6 synopsis below with other insight all about what lies ahead:

“Extraction” – When a man in a concealed U.S. Navy jacket drops dead from a cocaine overdose on a crowded bus in Bondi, the investigation pulls Evie (Tuuli Narkle) back into her past as an undercover narcotics cop, on the CBS Original series NCIS: SYDNEY, Tuesday, Jan. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, one of the things that is great about a show like this is that with each passing episode, there are more and more opportunities to get to know about the whole ensemble. This is something that we more than expect NCIS: Sydney to lean into, both now and also the rest of the season.

Also, remember that for a lot of American viewers, you are getting an education about Australia itself! This is not exactly a place that has been super-represented in media the past few years.

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 6?

