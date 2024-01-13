The Last of Us season 2: Laura Bailey on new Abby casting

As many of you may be aware, The Last of Us season 2 is currently in the midst of a casting frenzy. The most notable addition, of course, was Abby. This is someone who was well-known from the games, even though she was polarizing at the same time.

Well, the person playing the character is none other than Dopesick actress Kaitlyn Dever, who comes with her own following. We do tend to think that she’ll do a great job with this role, though it does come with a fair share of physical challenges.

In the hit PlayStation video game, we had a chance to see the Abby role voiced by none other than Laura Bailey. In a post on Twitter, here is what she had to say about the news:

“Huge congrats, Kaitlyn! So excited to see Abby’s evolution in your performance! Let me know if you want a workout buddy.”

Is there a chance that Bailey could appear in season 2?

Well, she already did at the end of season 1! The show opted to waste no time with this and we more than understand wanting to pay homage to the voices that really shaped the world of the games.

Production on season 2 of The Last of Us is slated to begin before too long, and absolutely we are stoked for what will be coming up next. All things considered, it’s hard not to be! The biggest challenge is just going to be waiting to see when the show arrives on HBO, as it does not appear to be something that will be happening in the relatively near future.

