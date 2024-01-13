Criminal Record season 1 episode 3: Did Clive Silcox kill Adelaide?

As you do get yourselves prepared to see Criminal Record season 1 episode 3 over on Apple TV+, there are so many mysteries. There is, of course, the question of how much Daniel Hegarty knows about Adelaide Burrows’ murder, let alone if he covered up the truth!

Also, go ahead and consider this for a moment — it does not seem like Errol Mathis is guilty. The Hayes Lane caller made a convincing case that she was with the person responsible for the death. Was she with Clive Silcox, who was later arrested for the death of Maria? You can make an argument for it and yet, it also feels like the real killer is still out there…

Take, for starters, the fact that Silcox is already in prison. If you want to argue that the story is about Errol’s release more than finding a killer, that’s a compelling argument for him being responsible.

However, the story is perhaps a little more compelling if the real killer is still out there and has to be found — and the same goes for the Hayes Lane caller. We do think that we saw her at the end of episode 2, but June Lenker does not have a lot of other leads as to here whereabouts. We anticipate this being one of her real goals throughout episode 3.

What is another one? Well, think of it like this: It’s about trying to do whatever you can to get close to Daniel. Clearly, the man is like a vault. He is going to keep as many secrets under wraps as long as possible.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

