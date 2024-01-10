Criminal Record season 1 episode 3 air date: What lies ahead?

Following tonight’s two-episode premiere, do you want to see the Criminal Record season 1 episode 3 air date? What about what else is coming up?

First and foremost here, let’s just start off by making the following clear: You will have a chance to get more of the show next week. This is fairly typical for Apple TV+ in that they are giving you two episodes to really get you hooked and from there, they are moving into a weekly rollout. There are eight episodes in total for Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo, and the rest of the cast, and that means the opportunity for a number of surprise developments.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more CRIMINAL RECORD videos!

Below, you can check out the full Criminal Record season 1 episode 3 (“Kid in the Park”) synopsis below with other updates as to what lies ahead:

A horrific incident lands June on Hegarty’s team, giving her a way to win his trust while secretly digging into the Errol Mathis case.

Just on the basis of what you see from the start here, we do personally believe that we’re going to be seeing things get all the more dark over the course of time. We are looking at a story here that is all about police corruption, a case that is not entirely clear, and also widespread institutional issues. The Line of Duty comparisons are easy to make, especially when you think about the way that the story is based — it is methodical but, at the same time, incredibly engrossing. The cast is great and the story appears to be quite topical.

In total, the next episode is going to run 43 minutes — in other words, this show is still going to give you ample time to dive into every angle.

Related – Could a Criminal Record season 2 happen over at Apple TV+ right now

What do you most want to see moving into Criminal Record season 1 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







