Criminal Record season 2: Peter Capaldi on future at Apple TV+

Tomorrow on Apple TV+, you are going to have a chance to see the first couple of episodes of Criminal Record season — but why not look ahead? There is still a lot to be excited about with this show, which follows Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo as detectives across generations. When a cold case is opened from the past, it raises a lot of questions about Capaldi’s character and, beyond just that, whether or not he followed the right procedure years ago.

So is this show a limited series? Is there a hope for something more? Well, for the time being it seems like a lot of options are open.

Speaking on this subject further to The Hollywood Reporter, Capaldi himself made it clear that there are a lot of possibilities still floating around out there for the future:

“Who knows? We’re just excited that we’ve done it and it’s out there, it’s been a real journey getting it to the screen. Working with Apple has been great but it’s a whole new world … When I was working with BBC or ITV, a show might get sold to Australia or Hong Kong or whatever. Now Apple just presses a button, and 130 countries all over the world get the show. Instantly. It’s a whole different ballgame for me. But I’m delighted, at my age, to still be part of it.”

Personally, we’re certainly game for more so long as the performances are there — also, the great thing about Apple TV+ in general is that it will still give the cast and crew to do other things alongside this show. That is important here, given that the two leads will probably enjoy the opportunity to do some other things.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

