Criminal Record season 1 trailer: See new big Apple TV+ mystery!

Wednesday, January 10 is going to bring you the premiere of Criminal Record season 1 over at Apple TV and with that, a fantastic new mystery.

First and foremost, let’s talk about the cast — you’ve got Doctor Who alum Peter Capaldi alongside Cush Jumbo, who you may know from her work on The Good Fight. The two have a dynamic here that could be similar to what you see over on True Detective — mostly in that you’ve got two detectives dealing with a case from the past. There may be problems within here that neither one of them expect and with that, a mystery that veers in some shocking directions.

To get a few more details, take a look at the Criminal Record season 1 synopsis below:

From BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman (“Vera,” “Indian Summers”), Criminal Record,” is a powerful new London crime thriller starring Academy Award winner Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo. An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case — one a young woman in the early stages of her career, the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy. The series touches on issues of race, institutional failure and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain.

If this isn’t enough for you for whatever reason, go ahead and check out the full trailer over here — it gives you a good sense of just how intense this is going to be! If you are looking for a great new crime thriller in 2024, this could be it. Also, we’ve long been impressed by the sort of roles that both Capaldi and Jumbo are eager to take on. Neither one of them ever seem to be deterred by challenging parts that allow them to stretch who they can be on-screen.

