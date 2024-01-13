Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 2: Benson with the FBI

When Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 2 arrives on NBC at the end of the month, we may still be getting our footing. It has been so long since the first season wrapped! We’ve had to be super patient for a good while to see what will be coming up, but we’re excited to see the whole story play out.

In a lot of ways, we recognize that the Mariska Hargitay drama will stick to what they do best in providing powerful, emotional stories about justice for victims in need. Yet, they always do tend to find a way to add a few wrinkles and this is some of what you could see in “Truth Embargo” on January 25. For more, all you have to do is read the synopsis below:

01/25/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : As Benson teams up with the FBI on an unsolved case, Fin and Velasco investigate a flash mob robbery that lead to a sexual assault. TV-14

For those who are wondering, we don’t tend to think that the FBI Benson is working with are the ones from the CBS show FBI, even if they are set within the same universe. There could actually be logistical ways that it could happen based on filming locations, but this is also an extremely busy production for these shows and every other one within the Dick Wolf universe right now. Everyone is just trying to do their best with what is ultimately a fairly short amount of time to film.

Hopefully, at some point before too long we’ll get some more news about other great guest stars who are turning up. We know already that during the premiere, we will have a chance to see the return of Kelli Giddish.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

