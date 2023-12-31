Law & Order: SVU season 25 premiere: Details on Rollins’ return

We know that you’ve waited a long time to see the Law & Order: SVU season 25 premiere arrive at NBC, and we’ve come bearing good news!

Today, the first details (per SpoilerTV) have started to emerge about the January 18 episode titled “Tunnel Blind,” which serves as the first one we’ve had since May. This episode will feature the return of Kelli Giddish as Amanda Rollins, and we’re thrilled to better understand why she is coming back. Once you see the official synopsis, all of it makes a good bit more sense:

As the squad celebrates Rollins and Carisi’s child, another child goes missing in broad daylight.

All of this is a further reminder of while you can be grateful for the good things in your life, there are still difficult things happening elsewhere. It’s so important to keep stock in what you have for that very reason.

Given that Rollins is still so tied in to the world of SVU, it certainly feels like the door is open for her to come back at just about any point in the future. It really may just come down to the story and/or Giddish’s own interest in coming back for more. We’d absolutely love it if she was to resurface full-time, but we also don’t want to get our hopes up.

The one thing that we will say is interesting for now is that there hasn’t been any real announcement of a replacement for Muncy, who left at the end of last season. Given that Law & Order: SVU is a much shorter season this time around, they could just roll with a smaller cast and take this issue on again moving into a possible season 26.

Rest assured, this is far from the only information that we’re going to have about this current season; more will emerge in the weeks ahead.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Law & Order: SVU, including a look behind the scenes

What do you most want to see entering the Law & Order: SVU season 25 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







