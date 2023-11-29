Law & Order: SVU season 25: Mariska Hargitay, Kelli Giddish video

Just in case you were looking for the most endearing video of the day, we have to thanks to Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay.

If you head over to the actress’ official Instagram, you can see the actress and executive producer dancing along to “Lil Boo Thang” alongside her former co-star Kelli Giddish, who will be making an appearance in the premiere! The whole thing just screams joy; it’s wonderful to see that the two have a great relationship even off-camera. Not only that, but we feel like Hargitay was well-aware of how much people missed Giddish after her departure last season. She turned up in the crossover event back in the spring and now, we’ll have a chance to see her when Law & Order: SVU comes back on Thursday, January 18.

Is there a chance that we’re going to see more of Amanda Rollins beyond the premiere? We suppose that this is the biggest question that is out there and of course, we’d love nothing more than to have a clear answer … even if one isn’t out there just yet. We would assume that the door is at least left open, provided of course there’s a good story and Kelli is available to do something more. We’d obviously love it if Rollins came back full-time; what if she decides that teaching isn’t for her? We’d say to never say never, but we also don’t want to be in here generating false hope.

For now, we can just celebrate the big reunion between Kelli and Mariska on set … and also get excited for what the future holds on the show moving forward. We’re sure there will be some more powerful stories told, but also a few larger arcs here and there.

