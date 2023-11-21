Law & Order: SVU season 25: First promo expectations

When could we see the first promo now for Law & Order: SVU season 25? We know the premiere date now and with that, it only creases the interest in something more!

If you missed the news already, the Mariska Hargitay series is going to be coming back with its next batch of episodes when you get around to Thursday, January 18. That may feel like a long time to wait but at the same time, it’s actually a lot earlier than we expected to see the series back!

Unfortunately, this earlier premiere date does not mean that there’s about to be a bunch of new footage rolling in for the show in the next week or two. Remember here that Law & Order: SVU has yet to begin filming for the latest batch of episodes and by virtue of that, we are most likely a good month or so away from seeing any footage, if not longer.

The worst-case scenario we would argue is that we’re stuck waiting until January to see a promo featuring Benson and the team, and is that really that bad? We don’t tend to think so. Instead, we do tend to think that so long as there are a couple of weeks of promotion in advance of the show coming back, it’s going to be fine and really, there isn’t that much that we have to complain about here.

At this point, it’s hard to even know how the series is going to promote itself moving forward. We don’t think a potential new team member would be top priority; meanwhile, there’s no guarantee of a crossover, especially with a compressed filming schedule. In the end, SVU may just rely further on Olivia Benson herself to launch the new season and really, do you need a whole lot else?

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

