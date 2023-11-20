Law & Order: SVU season 25 premiere date and breakdown

If you have been out there looking for an official Law & Order: SVU season 25 premiere date, we’re lucky to have it! Not only that, but it is honestly coming back a little earlier than anticipated.

Today, the folks at NBC confirmed that the Mariska Hargitay drama is currently poised to return on Thursday, January 18 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, where it will be paired up with the remainder of the franchise in a way you probably anticipated. Given that new episodes have yet to even start shooting, this means that the post-production team will need to move quickly to edit episodes once they are in the can. (We expect cameras to roll not too long after Thanksgiving.)

Odds are, this decision was made by NBC to ensure that Law & Order: SVU could be back as soon as possible, even if that meant spacing out the season with repeats and hiatuses in the middle of it to allow production time to catch up. The goal is probably to do 13 episodes; Dick Wolf productions are a well-oiled machine, so we are cautiously optimistic that they are going to be able to do that here without an issue.

Beyond the premiere date, there are still some other questions we’re wondering about. Take, for starters, whether a new squad member is going to be introduced. Given Muncy’s apparent departure at the end of season 24, doesn’t it feel likely? We know that this show is still reeling in some ways from the exit of Amanda Rollins, so any other person who comes in has some pretty enormous shoes to fill.

As for potential crossovers, that remains to be seen and yet, we do think there are some big challenges coming given the fact that these episodes are going to be shot in tight windows. Logistically, this may be a hard thing to pull off.

What do you want to see on Law & Order: SVU when it premieres over on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

