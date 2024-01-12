Is Kurt Russell leaving Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Lee Shaw?

After the season 1 finale of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on Apple TV+, it feels fair to wonder about Kurt Russell’s future. Is the story of Lee Shaw now over after what we saw in the finale?

Technically, we never saw the character killed — he made a sacrifice, but there is still a chance that he could be out there. At this point, we tend to think that it mostly comes down to the question of what the story could be. Both Kurt and Wyatt Russell both are going to be busy actors, and there’s a chance that we’ve seen all of them that we are meant to see — but never say never, right?

In a new interview with TVLine following the events of the season 1 finale, executive producer Chris Black made it clear that in regards to their future, a lot is uncertain:

I can’t really speak to that, honestly. We do not have a Season 2 order. The show has done very well, so we’re optimistic and excited…. We feel we have more story to tell.

The character of Lee Shaw, to me what works about the Season 1 stuff is he accomplished his mission. This was really important to Kurt and Wyatt [Russell], early on when we talking about them coming onto the show, they wanted to know why are they in the show, what is this character’s purpose? Lee Shaw is not a scientist, and they didn’t want to be just “the guy with the gun.” And so his mission as part of this team, which Kurt and Wyatt saw very early on, is to support and protect Keiko and Billy. And at the end of the pilot episode, Lee fails, he loses her. And so to me, the arc of that story throughout the season was a redemption tale. At the end of Episode 110, he is given a second chance to complete his mission, and I think he does that in a really heartbreaking and satisfying way. He gets a chance to save Keiko and send her back to her family. And so, if that is the end of that story, I think it’s an incredibly satisfying and complete story.

We would certainly love to see Shaw again to a certain extent, but at the same time, it’s not too hard to argue that it could just be in the form of a small cameo or a guest stint. The top priority now is getting the renewal; beyond that, you also have to formulate what you want the story to now be.

