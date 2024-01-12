The Traitors season 2 premiere start time revealed at Peacock

The Traitors season 2 has yet to even premiere and yet, there is already a mystery perplexing many viewers! Let’s just say that this one has a thing or two to do with the show’s start time.

After all, for a good while there were a ton of questions as to when the first three episodes were going to arrive — sure, we knew that it was Friday, but Friday when? Well, it turns out that it is Friday at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time / 6:00 p.m. Pacific. This is atypical for a lot of other streaming shows, which often come up first thing in the morning or the middle of the night.

So why is Peacock doing this? Honestly, we think it comes down to them trying to do something more akin to network TV, where a lot of people are online and tweeting about a show at the same exact time. They could see a certain use in doing this for the sake of trying to find a way to get a lot of engagement — or, maybe they just don’t want people learning this morning who the Traitors actually are before they watch. After tonight, that may not be as significant.

While the start time is frustrating, we will say this: Peacock does have a great chance to dominate the night. The NFL playoffs do not start until tomorrow and really, there is not a whole lot else on the air in primetime. They can really utilize this opportunity to get a pretty significant hold on the audience in a way that they may not have had otherwise. Is there some value in that? Well, let’s just say that you can easily argue that there is.

Let’s just hope that season 2 lives up to the hype — and also, that we don’t lose any of the Survivor / Big Brother players immediately.

