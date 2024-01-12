Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Season 14, January 12

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We do think it is pretty easy to say you may want more of the show — why wouldn’t you?

Unfortunately, though, this is where we do have to swoop in here and hand down the not so great news. We are still waiting for the show to be coming back. The premiere is currently set for Friday, February 16 and we don’t think that this is changing. We haven’t seen too many previews just yet, but we have at least seen the synopsis. If you haven’t had a chance to check out first details, we got you!

Below, you can see the full Blue Bloods season 14 premiere synopsis with more insight all about what is coming up:

“Loyalty” – Jaime goes undercover with a deadly human trafficking ring. Danny and Baez investigate a homicide connected to Darryl Reid (Malik Yoba), Danny’s old partner. Also, Frank grapples with whether to publicly support Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) on a policy decision and Eddie is determined to teach a young shoplifter a lesson, on part one of the two-part premiere of the 14th season of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do tend to think that this is going to be a really important episode, especially because of the fact that there are so few two-part stories we tend to see and with that, we are beyond excited to see what the producers decide to do here. It’s going to be emotional, but we tend to think that may be the case with the entirety of the final season. (Remember there are eighteen episodes, with the final eight set to air in the fall.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

