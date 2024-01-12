The Orville season 4 renewal: Any other signs of hope?

The past week or two has actually done more for discussions on The Orville than almost anything else over the past few months. Why is that? Well, it’s gotten Seth MacFarlane out on a media tour in order to discuss his new Ted prequel. There have inevitably been questions about the future of the sci-fi show within that, and we have received some interesting quotes.

For the latest one, just see what the performer and executive producer had to say to The Hollywood Reporter:

We have not officially seen the last of Orville, no. I would be digging a hole, the bottom of which I can’t see yet, to answer that question. (Laughs.) But all I can say is that the show is not officially ended.

The way in which Seth words this is pretty deliberate, and it does suggest to us that there’s a chance that there are still discussions happening in some form.

If there is a real question that we’re wondering about right now, it goes a little something like this: What would another season even look like? Is it more likely to be a movie? Would it remain on Hulu or go elsewhere? That’s something that we will have to wait and see on but for now, we remain cautiously optimistic that there could be more!

Of course, we already are aware of the million or so things that the show is up against, whether it be a big budget or the current streaming economy. The biggest thing that it has going for it, meanwhile, is rather simple: Quality. Season 2 and season 3 have proven themselves to be in particular some of the best sci-fi that we’ve had a chance to see over the past several years, and it really carries with it the idealistic themes that were around in old-school Star Trek.

