The Curse season 1 finale: About the Rachael Ray cameo

We had a feeling that The Curse season 1 finale was going to have its fair share of surprises — but a lengthy Rachael Ray cameo?

Sure, there are times in which any talk show can be cringe worthy … but what we saw this time around easily takes the cake. Using Ray and a cameo from The Sopranos alum Vincent Pastore, we saw the two of them taking part in a lengthy cooking segment with Asher and Whitney awkward sitting and smiling in the background. They got about a minute and a half to actually discuss their passive homes, while the rest of the time they just sat back and tried to smile. It was all so unbelievably strange, but aided significantly by the fact that it seemed like none of the audience was really responding to anything.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for THE CURSE videos!

Oh, and this is when we first learned that Whitney was pregnant, and that she was still with Asher. We do wonder if this is actually some sort of indication of what it was actually like to take part in a daytime talk show like this remotely. The show was officially called Green Queen, and the one fairly-funny part of the name was when it was clear that Ray had no real idea what to call Asher. (We guess the whole thing about being a court jester hasn’t played out, right?)

Anyhow, the biggest question that we are actually curious about in retrospect here is quite simple: What the conversations were like with Rachael when it comes to being a part of this show. That had to be an experience in itself, didn’t it? We tend to think so.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Curse, including some of our season 2 hopes

What do you think about the random Rachael Ray appearance on The Curse season 1 finale?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







