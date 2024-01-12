The Curse season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Showtime?

Following the season 1 finale over at Showtime, is there a chance that The Curse season 2 is going to happen? Is this super-strange world the sort that can really carry a show long-term?

Obviously, we tend to think that there is a lot to be curious about when it comes to the future of the Emma Stone – Nathan Fielder show, largely because it has always been promoted somewhat ambiguously. It was never officially coined a limited series and yet, we also never fully believed that this cast had signed up to do something lasting six or seven years. The story from the start has felt like we are building towards something specific.

Based on everything that we have heard at present, here is some of what we will say — it does feel as though it is possible in theory that we could see The Curse season 2 and yet, it’s not something that can be viewed as a sure-fire thing. It will depend partially on how the series performed behind the scenes (Showtime / Paramount+ do not reveal the full numbers to the media) and then also on if there is another story to tell. Every single person involved in this is accomplished enough to be able to move forward to something else without an issue; nobody needs for there to be another season. It really comes down to if they want one.

Regardless, we at least thing that season 1 deserves some credit for being one of the most unique viewing experiences out there. Sure, it may be inherently polarizing and not for everyone, but it is easy to appreciate a certain measure of risk-taking here!

