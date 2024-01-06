The Curse season 2: Benny Safdie on possible renewal

Is The Curse going to be coming back for a season 2? This is definitely an interesting conversation to be had.

For starters, remember that Showtime has never billed this as a limited series, despite the argument you could easily make that it is one! Would Emma Stone want to do more than one season, based on her film career? We certainly have wondered that from the start.

Yet, it does seem like her enthusiasm to do this show in the first place had a lot to do with working with Benny Safdie and Nathan Fielder. This was revealed by Safdie in an interview with Variety, who also indicated that another season is possible:

“There’s a lot more fun to be had in this world. It’s not off the table … There are ideas, but it’s definitely too premature to put them out into the world.”

Now, there’s nothing in here that suggests that any of the season 1 characters would be back, but all possibilities are open right now. We do tend to think that this current story was designed to have some sort of specific ending, so we’ll check that out before we even start to speculate as to what a season 2 could look like.

The bar would certainly set high for any second season of The Curse. While it is abundantly clear at this point that this is not a show for everyone, it has certainly dared to be bold and offer up one of the most creative, cringe-inducing stories of the past several years, towing the line between comedy and drama at just about every turn.

