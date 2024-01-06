The Curse season 1 episode 10: A series finale?

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Curse season 1 episode 10, we know it is a finale. Is it the series finale? Well, we understand if you are wondering.

After all, consider this for the moment: Showtime has kept their cards pretty close to the vest when it comes to the Emma Stone – Nathan Fielder series. They have been rather hesitant to say that this is a limited series and yet, they also have not renewed it for a season 2. That may be, in part, a way to keep the ending of the show unclear — depending on what happens with Whitney and Asher, there may not be any sort of rational way that this can really come back for more.

So where do we think things could be going here? We do tend to think that the finale will end in some sort of shocking way — heck, there are plenty of theories out there that Asher could kill Whitney or vice-versa. Given how big of a star Emma Stone is (remember, she’s getting Oscar buzz right now), it is hard to imagine that she would have signed on to do several years of this all at once.

What we tend to think more than likely is that The Curse exists in order to tell this one particular story, but there is always a chance at something more down the road with a few characters involved. What the appetite would be for that remains an enigma, largely because we are dealing with a dark, pretty disturbing show. It hasn’t held anything back when it comes to going for cringe-inducing moments — in other words, exactly what this show has become known for over the years.

Do you think that The Curse season 1 episode 10 is going to be the series finale?

