The Curse season 1 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Big twists?

Next week on The Curse season 1 episode 10 on Showtime, the big-time finale is here. Are you ready for what lies ahead?

We’ll be honest here when we say that our expectations for this episode are for something huge to happen. There have been various reports out there for months that the Nathan Fielder – Emma Stone show is going to shock you at the end, and we are curious as to what that really means. After all, this is a show that really thrives on being unpredictable, whether it be with the individual storylines or the nature of the characters themselves.

As you would imagine all things considered, the powers-that-be are being pretty tight-lipped when it comes to the specifics right now. Here is what we can say — the title for the finale is “Green Queen,” and you can probably read into that based on what we’ve seen already. Meanwhile, all the finale synopsis does is suggest that there is a time jump coming. Could that bring us to the show actually airing? That is one possibility, but there are quite a few that could be floating around out there.

Also, you have to wonder right now about whether or not we are going to see the table set here for a possible season 2. Showtime has yet to confirm that this is 100% a limited series; as a matter of fact, it has been referred to already as the “season finale” rather than a “series finale.”

While we recognize fully that this is one of the most polarizing shows on TV right now, we’re personally just glad that it exists. After all, there’s something so interesting about having a totally unique show on the air in this era of franchises.

Related – Is there any chance at all that The Curse season 2 is going to happen?

What do you most want to see moving into The Curse season 1 episode 10?

What do you think the big finale twist could be? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

