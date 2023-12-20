The Curse season 2: What is the current state of renewal?

As we start to get closer to the end of season 1, what is the current state of The Curse season 2? Is there any chance at a renewal at all?

We do think that with the vast majority of shows under the sun, there is room to have these discussions. Now that we’ve said that, we would argue that the state of things for the Nathan Fielder show is even more interesting than most. It is not explicitly mentioned that it is a limited series on the Showtime website, though we have also seen some publications suggest that it could be. Honestly, at the moment we tend to think that this is an intentional move. We don’t think anyone is specifying all that much because they want you wondering if there’s going to be an ending to the story of Asher and Whitney or not when the finale airs next month.

If we had to guess what’s going on here, it is that there is at least some sort of conclusion to the season 1 story in the final episode and perhaps after the fact, there could be some discussions as to whether there is more metaphorical meat on this bone. With the talent assembled here including Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder, and Benny Safdie, we don’t get a sense that another season would be able to happen almost right away. There may be some openness to it, but it would largely be dependent on the idea.

Another factor here? Performance, and that is also ambiguous since Showtime does not release their numbers. The only thing that we can say, at least for now, is that The Curse remains one of TV’s most perplexing and polarizing shows. Within the span of the past few weeks alone, we have seen some YouTube commenters suggest that this is one of the greatest shows of the year; meanwhile, we have heard others say that it is the absolute worst. The past couple of episodes have been the best this season, so we’ll see where things go from here.

Do you think there’s a chance that The Curse season 2 is going to happen?

