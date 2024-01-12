Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 7 promo: A rescue

As you get yourselves prepared for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 7, let’s talk about the idea of a rescue. Certain characters in this world often work to save others; meanwhile, some others need to be saved from themselves a lot of the time.

Obviously, you could throw the title character into this, while also wondering something simple: Is Kanan already too far gone? It is a worthy question, even if we don’t want to sit around and necessarily think about that. The issue here is that he could be getting roped in by Ronnie, and we already have a good feeling that this is a problem. Unfortunately, there aren’t a lot of people who can really get through to MeKai Curtis’ character at this point. Remember for a moment that he and Famous have had their fair share of problems over the course of the past few episodes. Who are his friends? Who can be trusted?

Also, Lou’s in need of some sort of saving, mostly from his own demons and his addiction. Based on the promo, he could be getting the rest of the family into some trouble. We know that Raq’s spent the majority of the season so far out of the game, which of course led to the question about whether or not there could be a way for her to get back into it. How could that take shape? Well, some of it may be due to her family getting into trouble. For us personally, we thought that the death of Unique could be involved … and then we saw her decision at the end of episode 6.

Things are going to crescendo more and more through the rest of the season — if there is any one thing that we know at the moment, it is this.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are other updates coming up here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







