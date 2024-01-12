Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 7: A new crew

As we prepare ourselves to see Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 7 on Starz moving forward, we also have to prepare for a myriad of different things. Some of this is the simple result of us being in a relatively new era following the death of Unique earlier this season. Another part of it has to do with Raq trying to figure out a new place in the world. She’s wanted one thing for herself for the bulk of this season, but that doesn’t mean that she is going to get what she wants! This is a twisted world! There are so many things that can change as a result of it.

Without further ado, let’s just go ahead and dive further ahead. For that, remember to check out the full Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 7 synopsis:

Lou’s drinking creates a problem for the whole family when Shantel goes looking for justice. Kanan assimilates into Ronnie’s crew, and Raq formulates a new plan for Unique’s former heroin operation.

Lou’s problem is obviously one that could spiral and spiral quickly, mostly due to the fact that he and the rest of the family are around so many dangerous people. Any time that you are in a spot like that, there is a chance that a number of shocking things could happen. Do we think that he’s about to die? Not necessarily, but we do expect a lot of people to go at some point. That’s just the world that this is! Unique is not going to be the only major character to die anytime soon; technically, he’s already not the only one this season given that we lost Shannon Burke back during the premiere.

Our advice is still the same: Brace for anything. Crazy stuff is on the way.

Related – Why did we lose Joey Bada$$ from Power Book III: Raising Kanan in the first place?

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







