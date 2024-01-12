The Curse season 1 star Emma Stone’s Jeopardy! aspirations

While you wait for The Curse season 1 finale to arrive on Showtime tonight, why not talk about another show Emma Stone wants to be on?

One of the things that we’ve long appreciated about the actress is her relatability, and how she really seems to strive for certain things that excites her. She grew up a big-time fan of Saturday Night Live and now, she’s in the five-timers’ club. Meanwhile, it turns out that she also wants to be on Jeopardy! — but the regular version. She’s not as interested in doing the celebrity version.

Speaking to Variety, Stone revealed that she has applied for the show using her email address every year; however, she has yet to get the results back that she clearly hoped for:

“I would like to go on real Jeopardy! but you have to take the test and you can only take it once a year with your email address … So every June, I take the quiz and they don’t tell you how did. They just say ‘We’ll let you know in the next nine to twelve months if you got on the show.’”

Well, Stone hasn’t gotten that message back as of yet. Will she? That remains to be seen, but she clearly wants to test herself. The biggest question that we have at this point is honestly quite simple: Would it be harder to be on Jeopardy!, knowing that you are competing against Emma Stone? At the very least, it feels like it would add to the pressure … but also make for a really fun show.

Still, if Emma wants to be a part of it, she’s clearly intent on going through the same process as everyone else. You gotta give her credit for taking on the challenge.

Do you think that we are ever going to see Emma Stone on Jeopardy! as we move forward?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

