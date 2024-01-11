The Curse season 1 episode 10 (finale): Any fair expectations?

In just a matter of hours, The Curse season 1 episode 10 is going to be available on Showtime through Paramount+. Are you ready? There’s a good chance that this could be one of the most insane episodes of the entire series, and we could be seeing events that these characters can’t walk back. That’s a part of what makes it exciting, no? There is that tantalizing idea of danger just floating on top of the entire story to come.

So what is that danger? What is there that we can realistically expect? Well, there are a few different things to prepare for — the only thing that we can say with confidence that there will be some sort of time jump.

One thing to keep your eyes peeled for here is the success of Green Queen, if the show does manage to actually arrive on HGTV. If it is a big hit, does that give Whitney more freedom to leave Asher? Less? What are people going to think of him? Does the fame change them further?

Also, how is the community in New Mexico going to react to the sudden surge of fame? It is totally another thing that are wondering at the moment and it’s hard not to. They could cause a spiral…

The fear of death…

We just can’t get it out of our head at this point that we could lose someone … but who? Asher could kill Whitney if she tries to leave him completely; or, Dougie could kill someone behind the wheel based on what we’ve seen.

A lot of the buzz that we’ve had since the start of the show is that there is a shocking ending … but can you really predict a shocker with a show like this?

What exactly do you think we are going to see over the course of The Curse and its season 1 finale?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

