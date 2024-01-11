Monsieur Spade season 1 spoilers: Where do we find Sam Spade?

This weekend you are going to see the premiere of Monsieur Spade season 1 over at AMC and AMC+ — are you ready to dive in? This is going to be a batch of episodes that is dark, intense, and full of all sorts of great stuff. It also is a perfect homage to The Maltese Falcon, as we are going to have a chance to see Clive Owen play the part of Sam Spade.

For those who are not aware at the moment, Spade it someone who is going to be off now in France, seemingly retired. However, if that was really the case, we wouldn’t have much of a show!

In a new interview with TVLine, here is what Owen had to say about where the story picks up here:

“I think he’s trying to put the old Sam Spade away … But at the end of the first episode, he gets pulled back into something pretty serious. You get the feeling that he’s gonna have to dig up the old Sam Spade and start wrestling with this trouble that’s around … He’s somebody that just, if you believe something’s wrong, has to do something about it.”

At the end of the day, a big part of the fun for this show could be watching Spade try to re-immerse himself in this thing that he thought he had previously left behind. That may not be an altogether easy thing for him to do, mostly because it’s not an altogether thing for anyone to do. He’s just uniquely qualified to take on shocking cases and with that, we’re very-much curious to see where things go.

