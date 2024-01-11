The Good Doctor season 7 will be the final season at ABC

This morning some big news came out when it comes to The Good Doctor season 7 — unfortunately, we are nearing the end.

Today, the folks over at ABC confirmed (per Deadline) that the Freddie Highmore drama is going to be ending with the upcoming batch of episodes. We are going to see it premiere on a new night next month, and we tend to think that it is going to be even more emotional than we previously thought possible.

In a statement, here is what Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, had to say on the subject:

“Thanks to David Shore and Liz Friedman’s creative direction and anchored by Freddie Highmore’s performance, The Good Doctor has captivated audiences, who have deeply connected with Dr. Shaun Murphy and the staff at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital,” said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group. “As we prepare to finish this beloved story, words cannot express our gratitude for the incredible cast, crew and our partners at Sony and ABC Signature for the lasting impact they’ve made.”

Meanwhile, Highmore (who is also an executive producer) added the following:

“Playing Dr. Shaun Murphy has been an immense privilege and one of the most remarkable and rewarding experiences of my life … I will always be grateful to David, Liz, and Erin as well as the hugely talented – and lovely – cast, writers, and crew who made this show possible. Caring deeply is what got us here. Thank you to Sony and ABC, and to everyone who has watched along at home. With love from Vancouver… tequila, stat!”

The only advice that we can offer at this point is simple: Get your hankies ready. After all, we tend to think that this is going to be an incredibly emotional story as we move forward.

