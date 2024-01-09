The Good Doctor season 7: Chuku Modu promoted to regular

As we prepare to see The Good Doctor season 7 over on ABC, it seems as though the show is back where it started.

According to a new report coming in right away from TVLine, Chuku Modu has been promoted to series regular for his role as Jared. He was originally a main part of the show’s ensemble, but eventually left following an altercation. He recently returned to have another chance at being a successful doctor and now, he’s sticking around.

Based on what we saw last season for the Freddie Highmore drama, you could make the argument that the show has long been heading in this direction. Jared has a fascinating relationship with Dr. Shaun Murphy that allows for him to explore a lot of different things emotionally.

The hard thing, at least right now, is knowing that we’re going to be waiting for a long time to see what lies ahead. The plan at the moment seems to be bringing The Good Doctor back on the air next month, and in a new timeslot on Tuesday nights.

What will the biggest theme of the new season be?

Some of what remains to be seen here, but a huge part of it could end up being change. After all, we are talking here about Shaun and Lea just becoming parents, while the former also wrestles with his difficult and estranged relationship that he has with Dr. Glassman. Meanwhile, there is also the shake-up at the hospital with Dr. Andrews’ departure. Who is going to be in charge now and beyond that, what will the rest of the series look like? These are things that you should be wondering about.

