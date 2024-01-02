The Good Doctor season 7 promo teases Shaun’s next step

We’ve been waiting to see a first-look promo for The Good Doctor season 7 for quite some time and now, we’ve got it! So what lies ahead?

Well, if you head over to the link here right now, you can see a new look for what lies ahead here that features a number of big, powerful moments for Shaun Murphy and Lea. After all, the two are parents! They are entering this new and very-much exciting period of their lives and with that in mind, they will face some more challenges.

However, this preview also does serve as another reminder that Freddie Highmore’s character continues to face a big obstacle, as his relationship with Dr. Glassman remains strained. If there is any hope that the two could reconcile, it’s going to take a good bit of time. Our advice? Be patient, as we’re all going to need it to see this show move from point A over to point B. We do still hope that at some point down the line, these two are going to work things out.

As for what else is coming here, Park and Morgan have found their way back to each other, the hospital will face more challenges, and while the promo does not give it away, it is pretty clear at this point that we’re going to be seeing a new boss. With Hill Harper departing the series in order to pursue a run for Senate, someone will have to fill the chair left by Dr. Andrews. This is a chance for the show to reinvent itself once more, and we’re always excited for new opportunities and challenges.

Remember that The Good Doctor is going to be premiering on ABC come Tuesday, February 20. The show is on a new night! Are you ready for whatever that means?

