The Good Doctor season 7: When to expect premiere synopsis

Now that we are officially into the new year, isn’t this the perfect time to look ahead to The Good Doctor season 7? We certainly hope so! We are just a matter of several weeks away from the show returning and with that, we tend to think that a lot of information is going to start coming out.

So when exactly should you anticipate a premiere synopsis in particular? These descriptions are typically put out many weeks in advance of an episode airing, and this one is poised to be big for many reasons. After all, over the course of the episode we’re going to have a chance to see Shaun and Lea start to experience parenthood for the first time, and that is going to include a lot of different highs and lows. Meanwhile, there will be some big cases at the St. Bonaventure Hospital and potentially a replacement for Dr. Andrews.

Odds are, we are going to have a chance to get some more specifics via ABC at the end of the month or early February. That is going to give us a chance to better set the stage, and we hope that there continues to be some solid ratings. Our biggest fear at the moment is simply that the long break between seasons is going to lead to the ratings starting to decline further than they ever have before — we don’t want that.

What we are trying to say here is effectively rather simple — if you do want to see more of The Good Doctor beyond season 7, watch live! That is the only way that you can really guarantee that something like this is going to happen.

