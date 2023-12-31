The Good Doctor season 7: Is the first promo incoming?

If you are like us, then you may be out there already looking for the first promo of The Good Doctor season 7. Why wouldn’t you be? We’ve waited a long time since the end of season 6 and by virtue of that, we’ve been stuck thinking about a ton of different what-if scenarios. Will Shaun and Glassman fix their relationship? How is the departure of Dr. Andrews going to change the St. Bonaventure Hospital?

Rest assured, we do think the aforementioned first promo is coming — not only that, but it could be released sooner rather than later.

If you were not aware, over the past few days we have seen the network start to release a wide array of previews for their returning shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Abbott Elementary. We tend to think that The Good Doctor has to be coming up fairly soon, especially since they have a lot invested in it. This remains one of the most-watched shows all over the world and while ABC passed on the spin-off The Good Lawyer, we do think that they believe a lot still in the original. We’ll see that in how they choose to market this show.

What do we think will lead off a first promo? Odds are, it is going to be about some sort of medical case (as they often are), but we wouldn’t be surprised if there was something in here about Shaun and Lea being parents. This is one of the big, fundamental changes that is going to be a part of the new season, and we are excited to see the writers exploring that a little bit more. There will be moments of joy without a doubt, but they are also going to be mixed in with an array of new challenges.

