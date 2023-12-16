The Good Doctor season 7 spoilers: New Park, Morgan tease

As many of you many be aware at this point, filming for The Good Doctor season 7 is currently underway. What can you be excited about?

Well, across the board we tend to think that there are going to be a lot of good stories, with one of the biggest ones being an opportunity to see Shaun and Lea as parents. With that, of course there’s also a big family-based storyline ahead for Morgan and Park that can also be explored! We know that these characters have had a number of ups and downs over the years and with that, why not continue to see a lot of stuff explored?

If you head over to the official Instagram page for Fiona Gubelmann now, you can see a new tease putting these two characters front and center. We continue to be excited for what could be explored both personally and professionally with these two, mostly because we like to think that both of them are now in a situation where they know and understand more of what they want out of their lives. That has been a point of contention in the past.

In general, we do expect that the latest season of The Good Doctor will continue to bring you a healthy mix of case of the week plots and also larger threads. The biggest question mark we have entering things now is simply who is going to be in charge moving forward. Remember that Hill Harper has departed the series to pursue a run at the Senate and with that, there is now suddenly a huge void that needs to be filled. Whoever ends up taking on that role moving forward is going to have a huge impact on the remainder of the story.

