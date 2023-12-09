The Good Doctor season 7 premiere title teased

While you wait to see The Good Doctor season 7 premiere on ABC in the new year, do you want to learn a little bit more? Well, we’ve got an episode title to tease today, and it should make you all the more excited for what is coming up next.

In a post on her Instagram Stories this week, Paige Spara (who plays Lea on the medical drama) confirmed that the title for the first episode back is “Baby, Baby, Baby.” What does that mean?

Well, we don’t think that it is altogether insane to guess that we are talking here about Shaun and Lea’s new baby Steve and how adjusted they become to their new normal. While they went through a lot of trials and tribulations throughout her pregnancy, there are even more big changes present now. How will they adapt?

Beyond this, of course there is another big question that The Good Doctor needs to tease, one that we still don’t have a full answer to at this point: What is coming when it comes to Dr. Glassman? He and Shaun’s relationship at present appears to be in tatters, but there is still a chance that it will change. We hope that through the upcoming episodes, there is a chance to see them make some steps in a positive direction … though it remains to be seen how that could come to pass.

We recognize that this season is going to be shorter than some others, but we do have a lot of faith that the creative team will still manage to pull out some powerful, inspiring stories. Just remember what the writers have brought to the table so far — isn’t it smart to still have an element of faith in them now?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Good Doctor now, including other teases about the future

What are you the most excited to see moving into The Good Doctor season 7 at ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







