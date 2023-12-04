The Good Doctor season 7: Is filming underway?

For everyone out there who is super-excited to see The Good Doctor season 7 arrive on ABC, first and foremost we understand. Also, it appears we have some good news to share today!

In a post on his Instagram Stories, you can see Will Yun Lee (Park) back in his trailer for the hit drama, thanking his co-star Fiona Gubelmann (Morgan) for the new decor. To us, this either means that production is starting or its about to, but it’s no surprise that we are around this point today. A lot of shows are starting to get back to work both in the United States and Canada, which means that we’re going to see an influx of information moving forward.

We know that there will be some big changes ahead on The Good Doctor season 7, with the biggest one being Hill Harper’s decision to run for Senate. He will no longer be a part of the show as Dr. Andrews, so there are some changes that will be made to the structure at the St. Bonaventure Hospital. We of course imagine some interesting stuff ahead for Park and Morgan and for Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), he has a chance to be a father! Of course, there is also a fraught relationship with Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff) he will need to sift through.

Be prepared to see the medical drama return to the network in February, and we’re hoping that at some point in the new year, we are also going to have some new footage for what lies ahead. Good things come to those who wait, right? This is at least the philosophy that we are thinking about at present.

