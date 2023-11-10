The Good Doctor spin-off The Good Lawyer not happening

For those out there hoping that The Good Doctor spin-off The Good Lawyer was going to eventually see the light of day, we have bad news.

According to a new report coming in right now from TVLine, the legal drama Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman will not be getting another batch of episodes at the network. This is a hard pill to swallow, mostly because we’ve been waiting a good six months past the typical time in which this sort of news typically gets revealed. Is it a bummer for the cast? A million times yes, since the SAG-AFTRA strike just ended.

The unfortunate thing is that it feels like this and the WGA strike are going to be blamed for the decision to not move forward with this show, even though networks and streaming services were more than capable of ending it far earlier than they did with a fair deal. We’re bummed about this one because The Good Lawyer had a lot of promise and the backdoor pilot was good.

Also, consider this — why wouldn’t you want to have a legal drama on the air after how successful Suits had already proven itself to be? This felt like one of those shows that easily could’ve gone on for multiple years and found some sort of following, and it is falling victim to being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Of course, we’d love to see The Good Lawyer land somewhere else after all of this but if it happens, it is probably going to happen quickly. Otherwise, we’re just not sure that we’re going to be seeing it at the end of the day.

As for The Good Doctor proper…

It is going to be back for another season, and we hope that filming is going to kick off for it at some point over the next several weeks.

What do you think about The Good Doctor spin-off The Good Lawyer not moving forward?

