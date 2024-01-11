Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 2: About brothers

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 2 is going to air on NBC later this month and the more we hear about it, the more one thing is clear: Brothers are a key theme of this season. We know that we’ll be seeing some of Stabler’s family, with two of his brothers in particular turning up.

So what we can see here now is rather simple: “Deliver Us from Evil” is the second episode. Meanwhile, the synopsis below has some more insight:

01/25/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : After a deadly bombing claims the life of a spiritual leader, Stabler meets with an officer who’s convinced the crime is part of a larger conspiracy. Tensions rise within the task force as Jet struggles to get her team on board with Vargas’ program. Stabler welcomes his older brother to town. TV-14

Based on what you are seeing in here, you probably get a good sense that things are going to get more and more tense as time goes on this season. Stabler will be struggling with his personal life alongside the job more than ever, and you’ll also have a chance to see a lot of major issues unfold over time.

Christopher Meloni’s character could certainly use a shoulder to lean on … right? Who could that be? You could hope that it is Benson — we’d all like for it to be! The only thing that we are a little bit concerned about at the moment is the oh-so-simple fact that both this show and SVU are going to be in a compressed schedule due to the late start. This may cause there to be at least a slightly smaller number of crossovers than what we have seen in the past.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

