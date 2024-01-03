Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 premiere: ‘Memory Lane’

In just over two weeks, the premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 is going to be right around the corner. Want to know more?

Well, for starters, let’s begin by noting that the title for the hour is “Memory Lane,” and it is clear already that this is a reference to a lot of what lies ahead in Stabler’s personal life. This is something that we’ve heard a little bit about already, and we tend to think it is going to be a bit part of the season with his brothers playing an integral role.

Want to get a few more details? Then just go ahead and check out the full Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 premiere synopsis per SpoilerTV:

Stabler must deal with changes at work and home after returning from an undercover assignment.

This does at least confirm something that we’ve been wondering about for a while — whether or not there will be a huge time jump between seasons. We knew that Stabler ended season 3 in a spot where he was heading off on an assignment, and it was easy to assume that this would take place on-camera. That is not actually the case, and this does leave us to wonder more of what’s actually going to happen with him back at the precinct. This is a guy who has a pretty specific way of doing things, so how much will changes at work play a role in that?

Also, are we going to see more of Benson and Stabler spending time together? We’re sure that it will happen at some point, but these are all characters who are doing their own thing on their own shows. It can be hard to arrange.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

