House of the Dragon surprise: Game of Thrones EP nixed credit

As we prepare to see the House of the Dragon season 2 premiere a little bit later this year, let’s also dive more into the past. After all, there have not been many opportunities to hear from original Game of Thrones showrunner David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who have largely been off the map since the end of their show.

Would that have been different if people loved the final season? Maybe, but that didn’t happen.

Here is what is interesting about the new interview that Benioff and Weiss had with The Hollywood Reporter. Neither one of them has actually watched House of the Dragon and yet, they were also offered credits for it once upon a time. Yet, that’s not something they wanted.

Benioff told the publication that in some ways, HBO was shocked that they did not want the money at all:

“I remember their lawyer saying, ‘But it’s just money, we’re just going to pay you.’ ”

Meanwhile, Weiss added the following:

“I don’t think there is such a thing as free money … For us, if our name is on it, especially that, while being completely detached and uninvolved, it felt like the strain that would come with that hands-off approach — with its success or failure or anything in between — was not worth it.”

Moving forward, you are going to see Benioff and Weiss have a new show over at Netflix in 3 Body Problem. Is that going to live up to the hype, and be better than the end of Game of Thrones? That remains to be seen.

Fingers crossed that House of the Dragon is going to be premiering in the summer, as it was previously reported.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

