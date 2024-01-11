True Detective season 4: Kali Reis on working with Jodie Foster

In just a matter of days at this point, the premiere of True Detective season 4 will arrive on HBO! We’ve been waiting for ages already to see Night Country and the sort of story you are going to see with Danvers and Navarro, two detectives with a contentious relationship played by Jodie Foster and Kali Reis.

Get prepared for a lot of drama. However, at the same time, also be prepared for a lot of mystery! This is a signature of this show, and we don’t think that will ever go away no matter how long it lasts.

Given that Foster is one of the most important actresses of the past several decades, it feels easy to say that there’s a lot of enthusiasm that comes with working alongside her. (Note that she is also an executive producer here.) Speaking per Variety, here is how Reis described her time working with her:

“It was like being at a training camp with Mike Tyson in ’86, in his prime … She’s a legend in the game. She’s so intelligent, so collaborative, supportive, She had a directorial eyes. She had her actor eye and she was just such a great partner to work with.

“Her art and her work speaks for itself but she’s just an amazing person. I went in having this goal, wanting to tell the story, but I left with a friend and such a mentor.”

We do tend to think that both Reis and Foster both were well-aware of how their work together would be the forefront of this show. They had to make every scene between the two of them magnetic, since they (plus the mystery) are the real driving force of the series. Just think back to season 1 for more evidence of this!

