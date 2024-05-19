Evil season 4 premiere spoilers: The cast looks ahead

The Evil season 4 premiere is going to arrive on Paramount+ in just a matter of days. Are you ready for what is sure to be more insanity?

For those of you who need a quick refresher as to what happened at the end of season 3, it turns out that Leland’s latest scheme may be one of his most diabolical. After all, he has taken Kristen’s egg and they now have a baby on the way, which he certainly has a lot of nefarious ideas for.

If you head over to the show’s official Instagram, you can see Katja Herbers and a number of other cast members for the show doing whatever they can to set the stage for what will be coming up next — not just in the premiere, but for the rest of the season. David, for example, is going to face more challenges when it comes to being a priest, while there are still some unexplained phenomena out there.

Given that Evil has a thing for being all sorts of dark and/or creepy, we have a hard time seeing that it will be any different for this final season. This is going to last 14 episodes, including four that were tacked-on after the initial order to better ensure that we get a proper ending. (Of course, we’d still love a season 5, even if there is no evidence at present that this is going to happen.)

Will a lot of loose ends be tied up?

For now, it does appear that this will be the case! There are a lot of questions that have been introduced by the show over the years and at least some of them could be resolved … or at least as much as you can hope for with a series largely about faith.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

