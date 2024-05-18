Evil season 4 filming wraps for Katja Herbers, cast

For everyone out there who loves Evil on Paramount+, this is truly the end of an era. Based on social-media posts from Katja Herbers and many of her co-stars, Friday was the final day of shooting for the series.

As many of you may already be aware, it has certainly been a tumultuous road to even get to this point. The series filming for many months last year prior to the start of the industry strikes, and then returned after to finish things off. From there, it was then revealed that season 4 would be the final one, leading up to the cast coming back to film four additional episodes meant to wrap up the story.

Does this really have to be the end? There’s certainly a debate already about that since the cast would love to continue. A lot of it may just come down to the performance of season 4, coupled with how the streaming numbers fare over on Netflix (where some seasons are streaming). We’ll say personally that we love the creativity and/or absolute insanity of this show, which both looks and feels different than almost any other.

Also, the premise of the new season certainly feels interesting, given that at the center of it seems to be Kristen and Leland having a baby — and we’re sure that he has absolutely the worst intentions possible for it, given that the worst intentions possible is something that Leland tends to be fond of having the vast majority of the time anyway. The show is going to stay in some dark territory, but we imagine that there’s going to be some wicked humor mixed in here, as well.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

