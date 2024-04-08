Evil season 4 premiere date, new Paramount+ trailer

After an extremely long wait, we finally know when we are going to be seeing Evil season 4 over at Paramount+, plus how crazy it will be.

Today, the streaming service confirmed that on Thursday, May 23, the final batch of episodes are going to arrive, and you better believe that these are going to be crazy. After all, just think about where season 3 ended — Leland managed to not only find Kristen’s missing egg, but implant it. Now, he seems to think that he is bringing the antichrist into the world. If that wasn’t enough for you, the new season is going to feature all sorts of crazy creatures, possible witches, a lot of vomit, and a lot crazy stuff thrown at the wall.

Now that we know that Evil season 4 is going to be the final one over at Paramount+, there is a chance that creators Robert and Michelle King are going to go out on the biggest note possible. While they did not know while initially making season 4 that it would be the end, they have been granted four additional episodes to finish the story. As of right now, it appears as though the show will not be shopped around to other outlets. While it would be great in the event that we saw something more from the series, we are at the same time grateful for what we have here. This is a show that pushed the limits of network TV and once it moved to streaming, had license to get even crazier. It is one of the more unique series out there and with that, we suppose it is a blessing that it’s lasted as long as it has.

Let’s just hope now that Kristen, David, and at least a few other main characters have a chance to leave the show happy. Don’t they deserve that, after all they have gone through?

You can watch the full trailer for season 4 at this link.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

