True Detective season 4: What made Jodie Foster intrigued

There are a handful of things worthy of excitement as we prepare to see True Detective season 4 over on HBO. What’s one of the biggest? Beyond just the show’s overall pedigree, it’s the fact that it marks Jodie Foster migrating over to the world of TV. We are talking about one of the biggest movie stars of the past few decades!

Maybe a good five or six years ago, this may not have been a likely casting; consider this yet another reminder of where the entertainment industry now is, and also what sort of stories are being told.

Speaking (per TVLine) while at a recent press event for the upcoming season, Foster indicated that both the quality of the work and the length of the story were important factors for her:

“We’ve come to an amazing moment, I think, in cinema history, and that’s the time that real narrative is really on streaming. I think that’s where some of the best work is being done. It gives you an opportunity to explore characters without necessarily having it be a slave to the genre … [Also], having six episodes allows you to bring in other voices, I think, than the traditional voices that we might see and that we have seen in features.”

Foster’s role on True Detective: Night Country is that of Detective Liz Danvers, someone who may be good at her job, but also someone who has a rather checkered history. We’re going to see a lot of that play out across the latest chapter of the story, which is set in Alaska and could feature a number of intriguing twists and turns. All early reviews suggest that we’re in for a treat, so let’s just hope the story lives up to the hype.

