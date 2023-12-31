True Detective season 4 premiere spoilers: New tease from HBO

In just two weeks, you are going to have a chance to see the True Detective season 4 premiere over at HBO. Want to know more?

Well, we should start off here by noting that the powers-that-be on HBO have done a lot to get us excited for Night Country already, releasing some promos for what lies ahead along with assorted behind-the-scenes teases. We know that the show has a great cast led by Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, and there is of course a captivating case at the center that really harkens back to what we know about this franchise.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TRUE DETECTIVE videos!

To better set the stage today, we have a few more details all about the first episode! Go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

When eight researchers at Tsalal Station suddenly disappear, Danvers orders a search but tempers expectations of finding the men. After handling a workplace dispute and checking-in on her sister Julia, Navarro tries to convince a skeptical Danvers that the men’s disappearance is connected to the murder of local activist Annie Kowtok, a case that has long gone cold.

Some of this we had heard about in the past, especially when it comes to the synopsis. With that being said, isn’t it nice to get a few more specifics. We tend to think so! It is easy to hope at this point for a season that is full of surprises and big reveals, but also some really dark subject matter and a lot of the other stuff that we’ve grown excited to see over the years.

We do know that there will likely be some other previews for what’s coming up over the next week or so — we just hope that this season is a lot like the first one, and not so much like season 2.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates on True Detective right now, including how many episodes you can expect

What excites you the most entering the True Detective season 4 premiere at present?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







