True Detective season 4: How many Night Country episodes?

As many of you may know at this point, the premiere of True Detective season 4 a.k.a. Night Country is coming next month. There is so much to be excited about, from a fantastic setting in remote Alaksa to a memorable cast led by Jodie Foster and Kali Reis.

We are absolutely anticipating that there is going to be a fascinating mystery at the core of this show; however, that does not mean in the slightest that we are going to have a long time to enjoy it.

While the first three seasons of this franchise all clocked in at eight episodes each, season 4 is unfortunately going to last for only six. Given that a lot of shows are producing shorter seasons these days, that shouldn’t be much of a surprise. Also, we tend to think the idea here was simply to tell the story that made sense, and there is no real point on stretching it solely for the sake of doing so.

When it comes to True Detective in general, we tend to think that HBO is being more careful than a lot of their other franchises. After all, this is still a show looking to get over the stinker that was season 2. While season 3 turned things around and was a nice recovery, there may be a lot of people out there who tend to think that this is going to be a process to change around the franchise’s reputation. There’s a difference between telling great stories and being weird / gritty for the sake of being so, and that’s something that the powers-that-be may still be trying to work out.

