True Detective: Night Country spoilers: Jodie Foster sets the stage

There are a few things that are absolutely worthy of excitement early in 2024, but True Detective: Night Country is definitely high on the list. The fourth season of the anthology has taken its time to arrive on HBO, and was even delayed at one point due to the SAG-AFTRA strike pushing back the rest of their calendar.

Yet, the show is almost here, and we know that the selling point will be seeing Jodie Foster’s Danvers working alongside Kali Reis’ Navarro. This is a show that is really all about a heinous crime and the people who solve it — with the setting this time being a remote research station in Alaska.

In speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Foster said the following about being willing to come on board this world:

“One of the things that I really love about it is that [the show has] worlds that you’ve never seen before, that have this creepy, spooky, thrilling tone that mirrors the interior journey of both of the tortured detectives … I think that’s what I was drawn to was watching and being really a part of a new and fascinating and interesting cultural generational trauma unfold through Kali’s character and through Navarro, and then through all of the people around her. And I’m sort of the lovable antagonist.”

We should not that Danvers and Navarro do seem to have some sort of tumultuous history that is going to present itself through the series, and we would say to prepare yourself to explore some of that alongside what is going on in the present.

The full season of Night Country is going to be here starting on January 14. This is not going to be a super-long season, but we anticipate it being packed with drama along the way.

